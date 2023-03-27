This fund manager says market valuations are back at a comfortable level but there is a rider

With the economy recovering and low-interest rates, the market is in a healthy state for the time being. Although the valuations are still not back to their long-term averages, the current levels are comfortable. According to the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of UTI AMC, Vetri Subramaniam, the market valuations are back at comfortable levels, which is certainly good news for investors.

“18 months ago, valuations were way above the long-term average. The good point today is that with prices having gone nowhere, you have effectively seen valuations come back into the comfort zone,” he said.

“It has still not been come back to the long-term average but it is at least back within the comfort zone, so there is a lot more comfort with where valuations are placed today,” he added.

Subramaniam pointed out that the market has not gone anywhere in the last 18 months.

“I think the market has effectively gone nowhere if I look at price levels for 18 months or more,” he said.

This might sound like a bad thing at first glance, but it actually means that the market has not suffered any major setbacks during this period either. It has remained stable, which is a positive sign in itself.

However, Subramaniam did acknowledge that the valuations are still not back to their long-term averages. Despite this, he is comfortable with the current levels. This is a positive outlook for investors, as it suggests that the market is still in a healthy state.

Of course, it is important to remember that the market is inherently unpredictable. There are always risks and uncertainties that could affect the market's performance in the future. However, for now, investors can take comfort in the fact that the market valuations are back at comfortable levels and that the market has remained stable for the past 18 months.

For more details, watch the accompanying video