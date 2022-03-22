Valuations a concern for India; China likely to outperform Asia: Credit Suisse

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Dan Fineman, Co-Head of Equity Strategy-Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse, said that China is likely to outperform Asia as it is insulated from the US Fed's rate hike cycle and from crude oil imports. He, however likes India from a long-term perspective but explained that premium valuations remain a concern. Fineman remains bullish on Indian IT and banks.

Credit Suisse has downgraded India’s rating from overweight to underweight in its recent note. This change in stance is on account of two factors - vulnerability to crude oil price volatility and greater exposure on account of US Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle, Dan Fineman, Co-Head of Equity Strategy-Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse, told CNBC-TV18.

He explained that China is insulated from the US Fed’s rate hike cycle and oil imports and hence, he has asked investors to switch to China from India. He, however, likes India from a long-term perspective but is placing his bets on China outperforming Asia from a 6-12 months perspective.

"We had favoured India over China for over a year up until just two weeks ago, when we made a call for investors to switch from India to China on a tactical basis. We still like India, from a long-term perspective, we like where it is in the cycle. But it's very vulnerable to higher oil prices, a bit vulnerable to higher global rates," he said, on the sidelines of the 25th Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference.

"China on the other hand, really is very insulated from the Fed rate hike cycle, because it has got a closed capital account and it has a quite moderate oil import bill. We welcome the change in policy direction that came from China last week and we think that China probably is going to be outperforming the rest of the region on a 6 to 12-month basis," he explained.

On the Indian market, Fineman concurred with the view that premium valuations remain a concern here, which has always made India an expensive market vis-à-vis its other Asian peers. He, however, mentioned that he is positive on the IT and banking space in India.

"The two most important issues would be - number one, valuations because one of the problems for India right now is that it's trading at a very big premium to the rest of Asia. India is always an expensive market on a P/E (price to earnings) basis relative to other Asian markets. But right now, the premium is close to an all-time high. So a lower premium will be one factor," he said.

"The other is oil prices. If we had some sort of a negotiated settlement in Ukraine or any other factor that could give us comfort that oil was going to be coming down to a better level that would also encourage us for India," Fineman mentioned.

"I like both the sectors- banking and IT. As I mentioned, the software companies that are gaining competitiveness, have a good structural view. But we think that there is potentially a good property and credit cycle that we are on the cusp of in India. If only we can get the global situation settled, that would make banks very interesting as well. I think both of those sectors would be at or close to the top of the list where we would be telling people to buy into," he added.

