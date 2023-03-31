VA Tech Wabag shares jump after winning Rs 4,400 crore order from Chennai water supply, sewerage board

VA Tech Wabag said the project is a landmark one for Chennai and India, as when this is completed, it will be the largest desalination plant in the south east Asian region.

VA Tech Wabag, in a joint venture with Metito Overseas Limited, has bagged an order worth Rs 4,400 crore. The JV has has secured a design, build, operate order for the 400 million litre per day (MLD) sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination project from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

This project, which is being funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency, will enhance the water security for Chennai via a stable source of drinking water in the form of desalination.

The leading pure-play water technology company, VA Tech Wabag, said this order includes the scope of design, engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing and commissioning of the 400 MLD SWRO desalination plant and the associated sea water intake system over a period of 42 months followed by 20 years of operation and maintenance.

According to the order, the desalination process will include Lamella clarifiers, dissolved air flotation system, gravity dual media filters followed by reverse osmosis and re-mineralisation to produce clean drinking water which will be further distributed by CMWSSB to the residents of South Chennai.

VA Tech Wabag said this project is a landmark one for Chennai and India, as when this is completed, it will be the largest desalination plant in the south east Asian region.

Along with this, the project will also make Chennai, the desalination capital of India with almost 750 MLD of desalinated water to be produced along the coast of Chennai. With the 400 MLD SWRO desalination plant, Wabag will be responsible for about 70 percent of the water production through desalination in Chennai.

Shares of VA Tech Wabag were trading nearly 6.1 percent up on the BSE around 10.10am.