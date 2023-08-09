V-Guard posts strong topline growth in Q1; shares jump 16% to hit record high

V-Guard Industries Q1 Results: Shares of V Guard rallied over 16 percent to hit an all-time high of Rs 333 apiece in trade today after the consumer electronics company disclosed its June quarter financial results.

Consumer electronics company V-Guard Industries on Wednesday reported a 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 64 crore in the June quarter of the current financial year. The same was Rs 53 crore in the year-ago period.

V-Guard posted a 19 percent jump in revenue at Rs 1,214.76 crore. The company's revenue in the year-ago quarter was at Rs 1,018 crore.

Consolidated EBITDA or earnings before interest tax, depreciation, and amortization, also known as the company's operating profit, increased to Rs 105 crore, up 27.7 percent YoY from Rs 82 crore. Margin stood at 8.6 percent as against 8.1 percent on-year.

"The business has delivered a strong topline growth in Ql. The growth has been broadbased across all three segments. While North region was somewhat impacted by unfavourable weather conditions, the other regions returned a strong performance. Impact of softening in commodity prices has started reflecting in gross margins with gradual improvement over last few quarters," said Mithun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard Industries Ltd.

The MD expects further improvement to reflect in coming quarters. "Inventory levels have come back to normal and this has helped generate a strong cash flow. We look forward to the upcoming festive season and are hopeful to sustain the growth momentum during the quarters ahead."

Shares of V Guard Industries Ltd rallied over 16 percent to hit an all-time high of Rs 333 apiece in trade today. At around 3 pm, the scrip was trading 16 percent higher at Rs 330.15 on the NSE. On a year-to-date basis, the shares have gained 23 percent while the stock is up 38 percent in the last one year.