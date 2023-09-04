1 Min Read
The Uttar Pradesh government is likely to increase the State Advisory Price (SAP0 for Sugarcane, sources told CNBC-TV18.
According to sources the announcement is likely to be made today. Additionally the expected price jump of SAP is likely to be a jump of Rs 25 per quintal for season 2023-2024.
This development will keep shares of sugar companies like Balrampur Chini Ltd., Dhampur Sugar Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Mawana Sugars and Dwarikesh Sugar.
According to a notification issued by the cane development department on February 17, the SAP for the general variety of cane stands at Rs 340 per quintal while the procurement price for early and late maturing variety has been fixed at Rs 350 and Rs 335 per quintal, respectively.
Sugar stocks in focusSources tell @Manisha3005Uttar Pradesh may announce an increase in sugarcane state-advised price (SAP) by Rs 25/quintal for season 2023-2024 pic.twitter.com/VRi8EkRoYs— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) September 4, 2023
The state government had last revised the SAP in September 2021, months ahead of the 2022 UP assembly elections.
(will be updated)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 and Sensex off highs, IRFC shares jump 17%
Sept 4, 2023 IST1 Min Read
Shilpa Medicare shares hit a 10-month high after UK approval for drug to treat hearing loss
Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Adani Ports Share Price: Stock gains on 17% rise in cargo volumes in August
Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read
This Vijay Kedia portfolio stock has just become worth Rs 10,000 crore
Sept 4, 2023 IST3 Min Read