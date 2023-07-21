Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO Listing: Ahead of the listing, the shares of Varanasi-based Utkarsh SFB commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 16.10 in the unlisted market. The current grey market signal suggested a listing of 64 percent for the investors receiving the allotment.

Shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Friday got listed at Rs 39.95 per share on BSE, a bumper premium of 60 percent. The stock debuted at Rs 40 on NSE, up 60 percent, over its initial public offering (IPO) issue price of Rs 25.

The grey market is an unofficial market wherein the shares can be bought and sold till the listing on the BSE and NSE.

The IPO of was overall subscribed 110.77 times, becoming the second to show such huge subscription numbers after Ideaforge Technology which was booked over 106 times.

The category for qualified institutional bidders was booked 135.71 times, while the non-institutional investors' portion was subscribed 88.74 per cent. The quota reserved for retail investors was subscribed 78.38 times, while the employee portion fetched 18.02 times bids.

What analysts recommend

Most analysts were positive on the issue and had suggested a 'Subscribe' rating on a long-term basis, citing its attractive pricing, strong market presence, strong balance sheet and sound business fundamentals.

"With optimistic market sentiments if allotted investors gets any healthy listing gains over and above our expectation, we recommend them to book profits on the listing day while risk takers can continue to hold for long term as we also see an abundance of growth opportunities in microfinance in the area where Utkarsh enjoys the market share," said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst - Sr VP Research at Mehta Equities.

While the bank's topline remained healthy at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 26 percent over FY21-23, the bottomline growth in FY22 was muted following the general market trends after the pandemic. Its net NPAs came in at 1.33 percent, 2.31 percent, and 0.39 percent for FY21, FY22, and FY23, respectively.

Utkarsh SFB recorded the third-fastest gross loan portfolio growth between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2023 among peers, with a gross loan portfolio of over Rs 6,000 crore.

For the year ended March 2023, the bank recorded a total income of Rs 2,804 crore, while net profit for the same period came in at Rs 404 crore.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to augment the lender's Tier-1 capital base to meet future capital requirements.

ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company acted as the book-running lead managers to the issue, while Kfintech is the registrar.