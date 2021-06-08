  • SENSEX
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Glenmark Life Sciences get Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

Updated : June 08, 2021 16:52:34 IST

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and Glenmark Life Science had filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in March and April respectively.
The Varanasi-headquartered lender would utilise proceeds from the fresh issue to augment the tier 1 capital base to meet future capital requirements.
The two companies received the markets regulator's observation on June 3.
Published : June 08, 2021 04:52 PM IST

