Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Glenmark Life Sciences get Sebi's go ahead to float IPO Updated : June 08, 2021 16:52:34 IST Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and Glenmark Life Science had filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in March and April respectively. The Varanasi-headquartered lender would utilise proceeds from the fresh issue to augment the tier 1 capital base to meet future capital requirements. The two companies received the markets regulator's observation on June 3. Published : June 08, 2021 04:52 PM IST