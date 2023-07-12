The small finance bank has set the price band for its issue at Rs 23-25 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereafter. At the upper price band, Utkarsh SFB is valued at a P/B (price-to-book) of 1.39 times, with a market cap of Rs 2,740 crore post-issue of equity shares and a return on net worth of 20.22 percent.

Its just financial year 2022-23 (FY23), which has brightened up for Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, due to cost of funds and massive write offs. Otherwise, it's a weak player. The initial public offering (IPO) of Utkarsh SFB kicked off for subscription today and will be available for public bidding till July 14.

The small finance bank has set the price band for its issue at Rs 23-25 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereafter.

At the upper price band, Utkarsh SFB is valued at a P/B (price-to-book) of 1.39 times, with a market cap of Rs 2,740 crore post-issue of equity shares and a return on net worth of 20.22 percent.

The bank plans to raise Rs 500 crore from its offering that comprises only fresh issue portion.

About 75 percent of the public offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for high networth individuals, and the balance 10 percent for retail investors.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilised to augment the lender's Tier 1 capital base to meet future capital requirements.

SWOT ANALYSIS

StrengthLong presence in MFI sectorGrowth in customer base has been strongCost of funds has been improving well, aided by CASA WeaknessCost of funds has bottomed out; can hurt NIM due to yield capWrite offs have been aiding GNPA; slippages have been highRisk weights to AUM ratio is on the higher side, compared to peersCASA ratio is lower than many peersDeposit concentration: top 20 depositors form 21.04% of total depositsBank had issued shares in the recent past, which is way above IPO price OpportunitiesIndia remains under penetrated, opportunity to grow is hugeDiversified distribution networkWidespread presence, no concentration risk ThreatsReturn ratios in FY23 have been aided by lower provisions and lower cost of fundsRBI intervention; RBI has had earlier cautioned the company not to grow too much in JLG model and another time, RBI had intervened for non-compliance of RBI circular and asked bank to carry out an audit of its systems & processesTheir previous auditors have been barred by RBI for auditing, for 2 yearsConcentration risk in the portfolio, which is subjected to its natural risks as wellThere is no assurance of maintaining profitability in the futureCollection mechanism has been weak; write offs have aided asset qualityMay experience higher NPAs than anticipation, due to borrower’s reduced ability to make timely payments

Financials

For the year ending March 2023, the company had recorded total income of 2,804 crore, while net profit for the same period stood at Rs 404 crore.

The bank recorded the third fastest gross loan portfolio growth between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2023 among small finance banks.

AU SFB has various products or rather, a diversified product basket unlike peers, who largely have MFI portfolio in their loan mix.

P&L, Rs cr FY23 FY22 YOY, % FY21 YOY, % Interest Income 2,504.98 1,848.81 35.49 1,580.99 16.94 Interest Expense 975.95 787.96 23.86 741.74 6.23 Net Interest Income 1,529.03 1,060.85 44.13 839.25 26.41 Other Income 299.31 184.83 61.93 124.85 48.05 Net Income 1,828.34 1,245.68 46.77 964.10 29.21 Opex 990.01 733.75 34.93 545.06 34.62 Emp expense 990.01 733.75 34.93 545.06 34.62 Other Exp #DIV/0! #DIV/0! Operating Profits 838.32 511.94 63.76 419.04 22.17 Provisions 308.35 397.53 -22.43 247.16 60.84 PBT 529.98 114.40 363.26 171.88 -33.44 Tax 125.47 52.94 137.01 60.08 -11.88 PAT 404.50 61.46 558.13 111.81 -45.03 Tax Rate, % 23.68% 46.28% 34.95%

B/S, Rs cr FY23 FY22 YOY, % FY21 YOY, % AUM 13,957.11 10,630.73 31.29 8,415.66 26.32 Networth 2,000.32 1,572.30 27.22 1,368.35 14.90 Leverage, x 6.98 6.76 3.20 6.15 9.94 Accounts, cr 0.27 0.25 7.48 0.26 -2.68 Avg Ticket Size Per Loan, Rs 51,124.94 41,853.25 22.15 32,243.91 29.80

Key Ratios, % FY23 FY22 FY21 NIM 9.57 8.75 8.20 ROAUM 2.90 0.58 1.33 ROA 2.42 0.48 1.05 RONW 20.22 3.91 8.17 Cost to Income Ratio 54.15 58.90 56.54 Yield 15.67 15.24 15.46 COF 6.96 7.47 8.27 CRAR 20.64 21.59 21.88 RWA to AUM Ratio 72.41 73.91 74.71