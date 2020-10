The Rs 2,160-crore initial public offering (IPO) of UTI Asset Management Company has received a tepid response from investors. The issue has been fully subscribed on the third day of bidding. The issue, which closes today, has been subscribed 101 percent.

The IPO has received bids for 2.76 crore equity shares against offer size of 2.73 crore equity shares, the data available on the exchanges showed.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Likhitha Infrastructure IPOs, which have also been open for subscription between the same dates. However, the other 2 issues are smaller in size compared to UTI AMC.

The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 1.51 times and that for employees was subscribed 81 percent. The company has reserved 2 lakh equity shares for employees.

The offer size excludes the anchor book portion that opened for a day on September 28. The company has received Rs 645 crore from anchor investors. The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers has seen 54.83 percent subscription and that of non-institutional investors 45 percent.

UTI AMC is the second-largest AMC in India in terms of total AUM, seventh-largest AMC in India in terms of mutual fund Quarterly Average Assets Under Management with Rs 1.5 lakh crore. It also has the largest share of monthly average AUM amongst the top ten Indian AMC coming.

This will be the third AMC to get listed on the stock exchanges after Nippon Life India Asset Management and HDFC AMC.

Five major shareholders, SBI (18.2 percent holding pre-issue), LIC (18.2 percent holding pre-issue), BOB (18.2 percent holding pre-issue), PNB (18.2 percent holding pre-issue) and T Rowe Price (26 percent holding pre-issue) are executing OFS of 3.9 crore shares with an offer size of Rs 2,160 crore.