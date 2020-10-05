  • SENSEX
UTI AMC IPO allotment: Here’s how you can check the status

Updated : October 05, 2020 11:13 AM IST

The allotment for the shares is expected to be known by October 7/ October 8 and the stock will be listed on the exchanges on October 12.
It was subscribed around 2.3 times till the final day of bidding.
This will be the third AMC to get listed on the stock exchanges after Nippon Life India Asset Management and HDFC AMC.
