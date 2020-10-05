UTI AMC IPO allotment: Here’s how you can check the status

The Rs 2,160-crore initial public offering (IPO) of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) was subscribed around 2.3 times till the final day of bidding. The IPO opened on September 20 and closed on October 1.

The allotment for the shares is expected to be known by October 7/ October 8 and the stock will be listed on the exchanges on October 12.

According to stock exchange data, the UTI AMC issue received bids for 6.31 crore equity shares, compared to the issue size of 2.73 crore shares.

UTI AMC is the second-largest asset management company in India in terms of total assets under management, and also has the largest share of monthly average AUM amongst the top ten Indian AMCs coming from cities beyond the top 30..

The unblocking of funds from ASBA account is likely to start around October 8 and the shares will be credited to the account of eligible investors by October 9.

Here's how you can check the allotment status:

On BSE:

Through the website of Registrar - KFin Technologies.

The status will only appear post allotment if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

This will be the third AMC to get listed on the stock exchanges after Nippon Life India Asset Management and HDFC AMC.

Five major shareholders, SBI (18.2 percent holding pre-issue), LIC (18.2 percent holding pre-issue), BOB (18.2 percent holding pre-issue), PNB (18.2 percent holding pre-issue) and T Rowe Price (26 percent holding pre-issue) are executing OFS of 3.9 crore shares with an offer size of Rs 2,160 crore. Post the IPO the shareholding of SBI, LIC, BOB, PNB, and T Rowe Price will be 10 percent, 10 percent, 10 percent, 15 percent, and 23 percent respectively.