USD/INR likely to remain stable this week, says report

ICICI Bank believes that the USD/INR could show some stability on the back of global risk sentiment, which has improved due to the new round of trade talks set to commence between the US and China in the days to come.

In fact, the bias in domestic yields remains to the downside given that more monetary easing is expected from the RBI, the report added.

The Reserve Bank of India will issue its fourth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20 on October 4.

The bank added that the ‘Brexit’ risks have also moderated, which could become another catalyst for the risk-on trading environment. The People’s Bank of China has already cut its reserve requirement ratio (RRR) and the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to take centre stage in the week ahead.

The rupee closed at 71.70 a dollar on Monday, up 2 paise from the previous close of 71.72 a dollar. Indian financial and money markets are closed on Tuesday on account of a public holiday.

On the ECB meeting this week, the bank said, “We maintain our call of the ECB delivering a substantial monetary easing stimulus package. This could be accompanied by announcing mitigating measures of negative interest rates on the European Banking sector.”