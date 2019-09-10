#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
USD/INR likely to remain stable this week, says report

Updated : September 10, 2019 11:29 AM IST

In the week ahead, ICICI Bank believes that  the USD/INR could show some stability on the back of global risk sentiment, which has improved due to new round of trade that are due to commence between US and China.
 In fact, the bias in domestic yields remains to the downside given that more monetary easing is expected from the RBI, the report added.
