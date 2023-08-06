Bottomline | It’s time to SIP on yields

Treasuries have been in the news after Bill Ackman, Warren Buffett, Elon Musk weighed in, and with good reason. This is a good time to bond with g-secs.

US hedge fund manager Bill Ackman pointed out last week that he expects inflation to stay elevated and the 30-year treasury yield to jump sharply to 5.5 percent. This should be seen in the context of the inverted yield curve in the US where short-term yields are higher than long-term rates—in contrast to financial wisdom that calls for long-term paper to offer a higher yield.

Share Market Live NSE

Soon after, in a separate conversation, the legendary investor oft referred to as the Sage of Omaha, Warren Buffett told CNBC in the context of Fitch’s rating downgrade of the US: “Berkshire bought $10 billion in US Treasuries last Monday. We bought $10 billion in Treasuries this Monday. And the only question for next Monday is whether we will buy $10 billion in 3 months or 6 months.”

He added: “There are some things people shouldn’t worry about. This is one.”

While Ackman and Buffett commented on US treasuries in different contexts, there was a clear message that can be inferred from both: US short-term yields are very attractive, and this makes treasuries a good place to park short-term money. This essence was summed up by Tesla and X’s Elon Musk who called investment in short-term treasury bills a: “no-brainer”.

So, should you be buying short-term bonds in India? Not really. But you could look to start investing in bonds. Before we get to why, let’s look at why the US and Indian bond market positions are different.

YIELD CURVE DISCONNECT

In the US today, a short-term 1-month treasury yields 5.38 percent, but a 30-year government bond offers only 4.2 percent.

Maturity U.S. 1M U.S. 2M U.S. 3M U.S. 4M U.S. 6M U.S. 1Y U.S. 2Y U.S. 3Y U.S. 5Y U.S. 7Y U.S. 10Y U.S. 20Y U.S. 30Y Yield 5.383 5.395 5.412 5.482 5.461 5.342 4.768 4.45 4.139 4.093 4.042 4.369 4.203

Source: Investing.com

This defies conventional logic, which requires a longer-term paper to offer a higher yield as the investor is taking a bigger risk by investing money for such a long period over which many things can change that could significantly impact her real returns. It is a reversal of this inverted yield structure that Ackman is betting on. He says he is short on 30-year US treasuries both as a hedge and a standalone bet. He adds: “There are few macro investments that still offer reasonably probable asymmetric payoffs and this is one of them”.

In contrast, the Indian bond yield curve is not inverted. Suggesting no such risk of a big reset in long-term yields and offering a rational investment option to investors. In India, while three-month paper yields 6.7 percent, a 10-year bond returns 7.2 percent, and 40-year paper offers a still higher 7.4 percent.

Maturity India 3M India 6M India 1Y India 2Y India 3Y India 4Y India 5Y India 6Y India 7Y India 8Y India 9Y India 10Y Yield 6.73 6.9 6.947 7.085 7.161 7.177 7.172 7.197 7.191 7.213 7.226 7.193

Maturity India 11Y India 12Y India 13Y India 14Y India 15Y India 19Y India 24Y India 30Y India 40Y Yield 7.231 7.246 7.277 7.276 7.34 7.343 7.36 7.389 7.406

Source: Investing.com

TIME TO SIP ON BONDS

While the common narrative is “higher for longer” on interest rates in the US, which will eventually drive actions in most other economies, most don’t expect interest rates to climb much further from here. Given this, this may be a good time to invest in government bonds.

But should you go all in right now? Perhaps not. Data we studied on the trajectory of 10-year government security (g-sec) yields since 1998 shows that the median yield has been 7.6 percent and the average 7.9 percent over the period. Even for the past 20 years, the median and average have been 7.4 percent and 7.3 percent, while over the past 10 years the median and average were 7.3 percent and 7.25 percent. The high and low yields in the past 10 years have been over 9 percent and near 5.8 percent.

So, at 7.2 percent we are near the mean. And given how uncertain the times are, it pays not to bet against some more rate hikes. Hence, starting a SIP with a fixed tenure of about 12 months may not be a bad option to capture the high yields. But given that bond markets are tricky, and you need to be nimble to manage duration to eke out the best returns, it helps to rely on professional managers to do this for you.

And while bond funds could also be a good option for higher-risk appetite investors, one would suggest the near risk-free government paper-focused gilt funds as a good option for the uninitiated. The most pragmatic approach to such investments is to select the top-rated mutual fund schemes by independent rankers like Morningstar and CRISIL.

Below is a list of 10 schemes listed by Morning Star in the category along with the returns they have delivered over various time frames.

Top Government Bond Funds Legal Name 1 Yr Rank 2 Yr Rank 3 Yr Rank 5 Yr Rank 10 Yr Rank Edelweiss Government Securities Fund Direct Growth 5.7554 36 4.7997 12 5.4545 1 8.4046 7 - - ICICI Prudential Gilt Fund Direct Plan Growth 9.3943 1 6.2432 1 5.4382 2 8.5088 6 9.064 5 SBI Magnum Gilt Fund Direct Growth 8.6835 3 5.8853 2 5.186 3 8.6676 2 9.3562 3 Kotak Gilt-Investment Fund Growth - Direct 8.401 5 5.398 4 5.0437 4 8.5156 4 8.7945 9 Kotak Gilt-Investment Fund Provident Fund and Trust - Growth - Direct 8.402 4 5.3919 5 5.0399 5 8.5132 5 8.8299 8 DSP Government Securities Fund Direct Plan Growth 7.1424 15 5.2388 9 4.8635 6 8.8202 1 8.4034 17 ICICI Prudential Gilt Fund Growth 8.7973 2 5.6383 3 4.8242 7 7.9172 16 8.3928 18 Edelweiss Government Securities Fund Regular Growth 5.0567 43 4.1056 30 4.775 8 7.7896 17 - - SBI Magnum Gilt Fund PF Plan Fixed Period 3 year Growth 8.1655 6 5.3797 6 4.6841 9 8.1494 13 8.8429 6 SBI Magnum Gilt Fund PF Plan Regular Growth 8.1653 7 5.3797 6 4.684 10 8.1494 13 8.8429 6 Category Average 6.5647 25 4.4597 22 3.982 23 7.4905 24 8.1357 22

Source: Morningstar (As on Aug 06, 2023)

To illustrate the outcome of an SIP-based approach, the following data for ICICI Pru Gilt Fund (Direct) Growth plan offers a perspective.

SIP RETURNS FOR ICICI PRU GILT FUND - DIRECT PLAN Period Invested for ₹1000 SIP Started on Investments Latest Value Absolute Returns Annualised Returns 1 Year 4-Aug-22 12000 12579 4.82% 9.06% 2 Year 4-Aug-21 24000 25862 7.76% 7.37% 3 Year 4-Aug-20 36000 39716 10.32% 6.49% 5 Year 3-Aug-18 60000 72361 20.60% 7.42% 10 Year 2-Aug-13 120000 185349 54.46% 8.42%

Source: Moneycontrol (NAV as of August 4, 2023)

Here it must be noted, that unlike equities, long-term SIPs in bonds may not be the right strategy. You should try to invest when the yields are high and avoid such instruments when yields are low. Hence limit your SIP period to a specific timeframe, aimed at capturing the higher yields. Don’t continue investing when yields fall. That is the time to take some profits.

Happy investing!