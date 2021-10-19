US stock market: How S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 fared on Monday

Wall Street wobbled to a mixed finish Monday as the markets momentum slowed following its best week since July.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. Gains by several big technology companies helped lift the Nasdaq 0.8%. Health care stocks ended broadly lower and energy prices ended mixed.

More stocks fell than rose in the S&P 500 index.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.09 points, or 0.3%, to 4,486.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.15 points, or 0.1%, to 35,258.61.

The Nasdaq rose 124.47 points, or 0.8%, to 15,021.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.19 points, or 0.1%, to 2,267.84.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 730.39 points, or 19.4%.

The Dow is up 4,652.13 points, or 15.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,133.53 points, or 16.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 292.99 points, or 14.8%.