Market US stock futures extend losses, Gold rises as US President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19 Updated : October 02, 2020 03:24 PM IST Futures for the S&P 500 slid 1.21 percent by early afternoon in Asia, while Treasury yields also fell. The US dollar rose, particularly against the British pound, the Australian and New Zealand dollars in a sign of risk aversion. Gold rose on Friday and was on course for its best week in nearly two months. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.