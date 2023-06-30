US stock futures extend gains after encouraging inflation data

Futures tied to the Dow Jones rose 179 points, or 0.52 percent, S&P 500 futures gained 30 points, or by 0.68 percent, and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked higher by 144 points, or 0.95 percent.

Futures tracking the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended gains on Friday, as the May inflation data showed continued easing, offering fresh evidence of easing price pressures due to the US Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.

Shares of Apple gained nearly 1 percent before the bell to trade above a $3 trillion market cap. Elsewhere, Nike shares tumbled about 3 percent after the apparel giant reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit.

According to data released Friday by the Commerce Department, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, considered to be the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, gained 3.8 percent in May, on an annual basis from 4.3 percent in April. It marks the lowest level since April 2021. On monthly basis, prices were up a mere 0.1 percent.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the core PCE price index, which is more closely watched because it strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.6 percent last month on an annual basis from 4.7 percent in the previous month, landing at its lowest point since October 2021.

On a monthly basis, the core index was up 0.3 percent.

This data is watched like a hawk by the US Fed, which earlier this month opted not to hike its benchmark rate for an 11th consecutive time, instead pausing to review the economic data, banking activity as well as the effects of monetary tightening.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled on Thursday that the US central bank was likely to resume its monetary tightening campaign after a break earlier this month.

“There were no fireworks within the Fed’s favorite inflation report today,” George Mateyo, chief investment officer for KeyBank, wrote in a statement. “Today’s data shows economic resilience and the disinflationary narrative are becoming more evident, but additional proof is needed. Right now, the Fed’s job is not clear cut. While they may not be done with rake hikes, perhaps they don’t have much more work to do.”

Friday, June 30, is a pivotal day for traders, marking not just the end of the this month, but also the conclusion of the second quarter and the first half.

Dow Jones has rallied 3.69 percent this month, and it’s on track for its best month since November. The S&P 500 has climbed 5.18 percent and is on pace for its best monthly performance since January. The Nasdaq has surged 5.07 percent, and both it and the broad-market index are heading for a fourth consecutive positive month.