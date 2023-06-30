CNBC TV18
US stock futures extend gains after encouraging inflation data

By Meghna Sen  Jun 30, 2023 6:59:47 PM IST (Published)

Futures tied to the Dow Jones rose 179 points, or 0.52 percent, S&P 500 futures gained 30 points, or by 0.68 percent, and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked higher by 144 points, or 0.95 percent.

Futures tracking the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended gains on Friday, as the May inflation data showed continued easing, offering fresh evidence of easing price pressures due to the US Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179 points, or 0.52 percent, S&P 500 futures gained 30 points, or by 0.68 percent, and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked higher by 144 points, or 0.95 percent.
Shares of Apple gained nearly 1 percent before the bell to trade above a $3 trillion market cap. Elsewhere, Nike shares tumbled about 3 percent after the apparel giant reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit.
X