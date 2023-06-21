CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsUS stock futures fall ahead of Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony

US stock futures fall ahead of Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony

US stock futures fall ahead of Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jun 21, 2023 6:40:54 PM IST (Updated)

Stock futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 66 points, or 0.19 percent, while S&P 500 fell 10.50 points, or 24 percent, and Nasdaq futures tumbled by 40 points, or 0.26 percent

US stock futures were trading slightly lower on Wednesday amid signs of weakening global demand after China slashed its lending benchmarks to jump start sluggish demand. Investors are also focusing on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional testimony later in the day, which could possibly be a potential market mover. Powell's semi-annual speech to Congress will likely focus on the economy and possibly interest rate direction.

Live Tv

Loading...

Stock futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 66 points, or 0.19 percent, while S&P 500 fell 10.50 points, or 24 percent, and Nasdaq futures tumbled by 40 points, or 0.26 percent.
On Tuesday, all the three major US equity indexes ended the trading session in the red territory but off session lows, with oil super-majors Exxon Mobil Corp weighing on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X