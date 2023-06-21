US stock futures fall ahead of Fed Chair Powell's congressional testimony

Stock futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 66 points, or 0.19 percent, while S&P 500 fell 10.50 points, or 24 percent, and Nasdaq futures tumbled by 40 points, or 0.26 percent

US stock futures were trading slightly lower on Wednesday amid signs of weakening global demand after China slashed its lending benchmarks to jump start sluggish demand. Investors are also focusing on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional testimony later in the day, which could possibly be a potential market mover. Powell's semi-annual speech to Congress will likely focus on the economy and possibly interest rate direction.

