S&P 500, Nasdaq end at 14-month high, Dow jumps 700 points on debt bill, jobs report

Wall Street had a strong end to the week on Friday with all three benchmark indices gaining between 1-2 percent each. The sentiment received a boost on the back of a stronger-than-expected jobs report and the passage of the debt ceiling resolution bill in the US Senate.

The Dow Jones ended with gains of 700 points, while the S&P 500 gained nearly 1.5 percent. The Nasdaq ended 1 percent higher. Both S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended at the highest level since April last year.

For the truncated week, all three benchmark indices closed with gains of 2 percent. For the Nasdaq, it was a sixth straight weekly advance, a streak not seen since 2020.

Nonfarm payrolls grew much more than expected in May, rising 339,000. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a relatively modest 190,000 increase. It marked the 29th straight month of positive job growth.

Recently, strong employment data had been pressuring stocks on the notion it would keep the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. But Friday’s data also showed average hourly earnings rose less than economists expected year over year, while the unemployment rate was higher than anticipated.

Both data points have given investors hope that the Fed could pause its interest rate hike campaign at the policy meeting later this month, according to Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

“The so-called Goldilocks has entered the house,” Sandven said. “Clearly, on the bullish side, there are signs that inflation is starting to wane, speculation that the Fed is going to move into pause mode, increasing the likelihood of a soft landing.”