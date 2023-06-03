English
S&P 500, Nasdaq end at 14-month high, Dow jumps 700 points on debt bill, jobs report

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 3, 2023 10:12:13 AM IST (Published)

Friday’s data also showed average hourly earnings rose less than economists expected year over year, while the unemployment rate was higher than anticipated.

Wall Street had a strong end to the week on Friday with all three benchmark indices gaining between 1-2 percent each. The sentiment received a boost on the back of a stronger-than-expected jobs report and the passage of the debt ceiling resolution bill in the US Senate.

The Dow Jones ended with gains of 700 points, while the S&P 500 gained nearly 1.5 percent. The Nasdaq ended 1 percent higher. Both S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended at the highest level since April last year.
For the truncated week, all three benchmark indices closed with gains of 2 percent. For the Nasdaq, it was a sixth straight weekly advance, a streak not seen since 2020.
