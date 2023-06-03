S&P 500, Nasdaq end at 14-month high, Dow jumps 700 points on debt bill, jobs report

Friday’s data also showed average hourly earnings rose less than economists expected year over year, while the unemployment rate was higher than anticipated.

Wall Street had a strong end to the week on Friday with all three benchmark indices gaining between 1-2 percent each. The sentiment received a boost on the back of a stronger-than-expected jobs report and the passage of the debt ceiling resolution bill in the US Senate.

Live Tv

Loading...

The Dow Jones ended with gains of 700 points, while the S&P 500 gained nearly 1.5 percent. The Nasdaq ended 1 percent higher. Both S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended at the highest level since April last year.

For the truncated week, all three benchmark indices closed with gains of 2 percent. For the Nasdaq, it was a sixth straight weekly advance, a streak not seen since 2020.