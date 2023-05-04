US Fed & Dalal Street: How the rate hike will impact your stocks

Following the rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve, the US stock market reacted negatively. But there is a sharp fall in crude oil prices, US bond yields, and the dollar index, which are positive for emerging markets like India.

After the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to tame inflation, Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty were trading flat in Thursday's session. The Nifty50 index rose 0.51 percent to 18,181.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex surged 0.49 percent to 61,493.08 as of 2.15 pm.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, TCS, Reliance, Sun Pharma were trading in the green, while HCL Tech, Wipro, ITC, Tata Motors, Maruti were in the red.

The Fed's decision to raise the interest rates were in line with market expectations. However, with the recent easing of inflation data (5 percent in March 2023, down from the peak of 9.1 percent in June 2022), it is anticipated that the rate hike will be put on hold going forward. This, coupled with the decrease in crude oil prices, US bond yields, and the dollar index, bodes well for the Indian market.