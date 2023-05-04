English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsUS Fed & Dalal Street: How the rate hike will impact your stocks

US Fed & Dalal Street: How the rate hike will impact your stocks

US Fed & Dalal Street: How the rate hike will impact your stocks
Read Time5 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 4, 2023 5:27:31 PM IST (Updated)

Following the rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve, the US stock market reacted negatively. But there is a sharp fall in crude oil prices, US bond yields, and the dollar index, which are positive for emerging markets like India.

After the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to tame inflation, Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty were trading flat in Thursday's session. The Nifty50 index rose 0.51 percent to 18,181.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex surged 0.49 percent to 61,493.08 as of 2.15 pm.

Recommended Articles

View All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, TCS, Reliance, Sun Pharma were trading in the green, while HCL Tech, Wipro, ITC, Tata Motors, Maruti were in the red.
The Fed's decision to raise the interest rates were in line with market expectations. However, with the recent easing of inflation data (5 percent in March 2023, down from the peak of 9.1 percent in June 2022), it is anticipated that the rate hike will be put on hold going forward. This, coupled with the decrease in crude oil prices, US bond yields, and the dollar index, bodes well for the Indian market.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X