Market US Elections 2020: Here's how equity markets will react to Trump or Biden win Updated : October 20, 2020 01:39 PM IST Equity markets have the majority of the time cheered the outcome irrespective of whichever party or president comes in power. The only time the equity markets had fallen 3 months and 6 months after the election was in 2008 due to the subprime crises. So as the trend suggests, the likelihood of equity markets to fly is higher irrespective of Trump or Biden be in power.