Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homemarket News

US dollar surprisingly firm even though equities tick higher

market | IST

US dollar surprisingly firm even though equities tick higher

Profile image
By Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
Mini

Equities were resilient in the US on Monday but drifted down a bit later in the day. The US dollar was firm even when the equities were higher.

Equities were resilient in the US on Monday but drifted down a bit later in the day. The US dollar was firm even when the equities were higher.
The volatility of the equity market i.e volatility index remained low at about 24-25.
US stocks ticked higher as Wall Street keeps wrestling with whether the economy will successfully avoid a recession amid rising interest rates and high inflation.
The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ edged higher. Both started the day with even bigger gains, following up on strength across European and Asian markets after China relaxed some tough anti-COVID measures. But stocks fell back a bit as Treasury yields continued to climb, putting downward pressure on stocks.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set interest rates on mortgages and other loans, jumped back above 3 percent.
Also Read:
Trade setup for June 7: Nifty50 holds key support but clear direction may emerge after RBI policy
How indices fared on Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 12.89 points, or 0.3 percent, to 4,121.43.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 16.08 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 32,915.78.
The NASDAQ rose 48.64 points, or 0.4 percent, to 12,061.37.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 6.83 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,889.89.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.
-With agency inputs
Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com’s blog
Tags
next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More