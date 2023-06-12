By Meghna Sen

Shares of Urja Global Ltd were locked in upper circuit in trade Monday after the company announced on Thursday (June 8) that it had signed a deal with Tesla Power. Investors went on a buying spree after they thought this was Elon Musk's Tesla. In the last two trading sessions, the small-cap stock rose about 44 percent and it was up 63 percent in the last one month. However, the penny stock has given zero return to its shareholders in last one year as it has shed 0.40 percent in this time.

Urja Global has entered into an agreement on June 7, 2023 with Tesla Power India Private Limited for the purpose of manufacturing and supply of batteries under the Tesla Power USA brand. Tesla Power USA has nothing to do with carmaker Tesla, which is owned by Elon Musk. It is a company that makes four wheeler car batteries, inverter batteries and two wheeler batteries and is based on Delaware, USA. It is present in India through its distribution channels and retail, according to the company website.