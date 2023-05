UPL shares tank post a disappointing Q4, analysts warn of near term challenges

Post re-opening of China, global agrochemical inventory level in channel surged thereby driving the prices lower for UPL's key post-patented molecule. Considering the short-term challenges, the cash flow generation and debt repayments remain the key monitorables

Shares of Agri-input company UPL Ltd tanked more than 2 percent in Tuesday's trade after the company's disappointing March quarter performance, primarily led by a decline in post-patented product prices with ramp-up of supply from China as well as lower sales in North America.

