English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsUPL shares tank post a disappointing Q4, analysts warn of near term challenges

UPL shares tank post a disappointing Q4, analysts warn of near term challenges

UPL shares tank post a disappointing Q4, analysts warn of near term challenges
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 9, 2023 11:35:32 AM IST (Published)

Post re-opening of China, global agrochemical inventory level in channel surged thereby driving the prices lower for UPL's key post-patented molecule. Considering the short-term challenges, the cash flow generation and debt repayments remain the key monitorables

Shares of Agri-input company UPL Ltd tanked more than 2 percent in Tuesday's trade after the company's disappointing March quarter performance, primarily led by a decline in post-patented product prices with ramp-up of supply from China as well as lower sales in North America.

Live Tv

Loading...

The stock was trading 2.31 percent lower at Rs 698.90 per share on the NSE. On a year-to-date basis, it fell 3 percent, while UPL shares were down 10 percent in the last one year. The company's market capitalisation was Rs 53,649.68 crore. The stock's 52-week high was Rs 848 and its 52-week low was Rs 607.8.
ALSO READ: UPL Q4: Margins plunge 440 bps, Net profit falls 43 percent
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X