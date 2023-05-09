UPL shares tank post a disappointing Q4, analysts warn of near term challenges

3 Min(s) Read
Post re-opening of China, global agrochemical inventory level in channel surged thereby driving the prices lower for UPL's key post-patented molecule. Considering the short-term challenges, the cash flow generation and debt repayments remain the key monitorables
Shares of Agri-input company UPL Ltd tanked more than 2 percent in Tuesday's trade after the company's disappointing March quarter performance, primarily led by a decline in post-patented product prices with ramp-up of supply from China as well as lower sales in North America.
Live Tv
Loading...
The stock was trading 2.31 percent lower at Rs 698.90 per share on the NSE. On a year-to-date basis, it fell 3 percent, while UPL shares were down 10 percent in the last one year. The company's market capitalisation was Rs 53,649.68 crore. The stock's 52-week high was Rs 848 and its 52-week low was Rs 607.8.