Market Up 60% in 6 months: Nifty IT index outperforms benchmarks; HDFC Securities lists top picks Updated : November 24, 2020 12:39 PM IST A second COVID wave is likely to translate into a flattish demand curve instead of a double-dip, says the report. On a year-to-date basis as well, the Nifty IT index has risen 41 percent as compared to a 7 percent rise in Nifty. Among stocks, all constituents of the Nifty IT index also delivered positive returns with L&T Info leading, up 95 percent.