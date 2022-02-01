Union Budget: How experts are reading Budget 2022 announcements

Union Budget 2022: As the Finance Minister unveils the Union Budget for FY23, CNBC-TV18 spoke with a stellar lineup of experts to deode what the announcements mean for the market, the economy and the common man.

Union Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fourth straight annual Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2022. The Union Budget for FY23 was largely perceived to be growth-oriented. The Finance Minister set a capital expenditure target of Rs 7.5 lakh crore for the year beginning April 2022, with effective capex pegged at Rs 10.7 lakh crore.

The Budget pegs fiscal deficit -- which occurs when a government's revenue falls short of its expenditure -- at 6.9 percent in FY22, and 6.4 percent in the next fiscal year.

CNBC-TV18 spoke with a number of experts to decode the Budget 2022-23 for the common man. Market veterans Shankar Sharma, Raamdeo Agrawal and Madhu Kela, along with Taimur Baig, MD and Chief Economist at DBS Group Research and Dinesh Kanabar, CEO of Dhruva Advisors shared their first thoughts on the Budget. Here's what they said:

"I think there will be enough and more for all the sectors to perform particularly the financial sector, banking sector. The stress on the credit side will come off as the growth picks up. Banking system will benefit a lot. This Budget could be inflationary and that would be good for the corporate profit growth," said Agrawal.

"I am quite pleased to see the numbers. Any budget – first of all you have to look at the transparency and the credibility of the numbers. I think the numbers look quite credible. There are slew of measures which are being taken for individual sectors which should be very positive. So this government has delivered on all counts in this budget. There is transparency, there is credibility, there is continuation to the policy of capital expenditure, to support the ecosystem, the start-up system and also there is clear emphasis on technology. One more thing I like is the attack on the cryptocurrency because that was getting a lot of smaller investors involved. So the government intent is clear – by the way they taxed and also have imposed TDS on digital transactions. Overall very good for the markets," said Kela.

"When I was going through the budget speech of the finance minister and when I was looking at my investment list, I think I had inside information on what the finance minister was going to do. You are talking drones, organic farming, electric vehicles (EVs), equipment manufacturing for 5G, optical fiber cables – every single of those spaces are where I have either invested or I am planning to invest. So I have no cause for complaint," Sharma mentioned.

"I think that the budget is big on growth and very little on equity. I also feel that at a time when we have high commodity prices, rising interest rates, tight liquidity globally, rising geopolitical tension, India does not exist in a vacuum, this budget should have been a little more informed about the headwinds that are coming on the macroeconomic side. There are lot of things in the budget that are great for the equity markets and that has been discussed but my point is that I look at India from the outside, I look at India probably from the fixed income market perspective and I don’t have too much to cheer on," said Baig.

According to Kanabar, the first very important positive is the reduction of the capital gains tax. The direction is absolutely right.

