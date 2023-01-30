Budget 2023 Expectations: The change in narrative for PSU banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its financial stability report released in December 2022 stated that the gross NPA ratio of banks has declined to a seven-year low.
Until last year, PSU Banks, struggled to meet the mandatory reserve requirements, or even meet credit demand, leading to a loss in market share to private peers. Many lenders were also placed under a Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework by the Reserve Bank of India.
Over the past decade, the Central government has infused more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore into the banking system. Especially from 2016-17 to 2020-21, the Centre infused Rs 3.11 lakh crore to recapitalise banks.
Capital support to lenders was last provided in Union Budget 2021-22 when Rs 20,000 crore was earmarked for recapitalisation of PSU banks. No capital allocation was done for the sector in the last budget, a trend which is likely to continue this year as well.
Budgetary Allocation for PSU Bank Recapitalisation
|Year
|Sum (Rs. Crore)
|2016
|25,000
|2017
|24,997
|2018
|88,139
|2019
|48,239
|2020
|70,000
|2021
|20,000
|2022
|Zero
A recent Motilal Oswal report said that top seven PSU banks are estimated to post a profit of Rs 90,900 crore in FY23 from a loss of Rs 59,400 crore in financial year 2018. In fact, PSU Banks also crossed a combined market capitalisation of Rs 10,000 crore for the first time in late-2022.
A significant improvement has been seen on the NPA (non-performing asset) front as well. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its financial stability report released in December 2022 stated that the gross NPA ratio of banks has declined to a seven-year low of 5 percent and the banking system remains well-capitalised.
The report added that macro stress tests for credit risk reveal that scheduled commercial banks would be able to comply with the minimum capital requirements even under severe stress scenarios. The system-level capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) in September 2023 under baseline, medium and severe stress scenarios, is projected at 14.9 percent, 14 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively.
Given this scenario, the Budget this year may support banks only indirectly by focusing on other areas that support expansion of credit in the economy.
There can also be some clarity on the roadmap for privatisation of PSU banks. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 had announced that two public sector banks would be privatised, without confirming the names. But there have been no further details since then.