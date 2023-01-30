Budget 2023 Expectations: The change in narrative for PSU banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its financial stability report released in December 2022 stated that the gross NPA ratio of banks has declined to a seven-year low.

Every year ahead of the Union budget, speculations begin to do the rounds with regards to PSU Banks - how much capital will they get this year? How bad is their state? Will any of them be privatised? This time around, barring the last question, the first two are not part of the Chinese whispers anymore.

Until last year, PSU Banks, struggled to meet the mandatory reserve requirements, or even meet credit demand, leading to a loss in market share to private peers. Many lenders were also placed under a Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework by the Reserve Bank of India.

A bank is placed under the PCA framework when it breaches certain regulatory thresholds on capital like net NPAs, return on assets, among others. As many as 11 lenders - Allahabad Bank, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Dena Bank and Bank of Maharashtra, were placed under PCA by the RBI as part of a massive clean-up drive starting 2017.

When a bank is under PCA, it faces restriction on aspects like dividend distribution, branch expansion and management compensation, and may need promoters to infuse capital in the banks.

Nearly half-a-decade later, while most of these lenders have managed to exit the PCA, with Central Bank of India being among the last ones to exit in September last year, others have been merged with larger peers.

Over the past decade, the Central government has infused more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore into the banking system. Especially from 2016-17 to 2020-21, the Centre infused Rs 3.11 lakh crore to recapitalise banks.

Capital support to lenders was last provided in Union Budget 2021-22 when Rs 20,000 crore was earmarked for recapitalisation of PSU banks. No capital allocation was done for the sector in the last budget, a trend which is likely to continue this year as well.

Budgetary Allocation for PSU Bank Recapitalisation

Year Sum (Rs. Crore) 2016 25,000 2017 24,997 2018 88,139 2019 48,239 2020 70,000 2021 20,000 2022 Zero

With state-run lenders posting their highest profits in decades, coupled with a reduction in bad loans, there has been no talk of an amount being allocated to these banks during this year's Union Budget.

A recent Motilal Oswal report said that top seven PSU banks are estimated to post a profit of Rs 90,900 crore in FY23 from a loss of Rs 59,400 crore in financial year 2018. In fact, PSU Banks also crossed a combined market capitalisation of Rs 10,000 crore for the first time in late-2022.

A significant improvement has been seen on the NPA (non-performing asset) front as well. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its financial stability report released in December 2022 stated that the gross NPA ratio of banks has declined to a seven-year low of 5 percent and the banking system remains well-capitalised.

The report added that macro stress tests for credit risk reveal that scheduled commercial banks would be able to comply with the minimum capital requirements even under severe stress scenarios. The system-level capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) in September 2023 under baseline, medium and severe stress scenarios, is projected at 14.9 percent, 14 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively.

Given this scenario, the Budget this year may support banks only indirectly by focusing on other areas that support expansion of credit in the economy.

There can also be some clarity on the roadmap for privatisation of PSU banks. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 had announced that two public sector banks would be privatised, without confirming the names. But there have been no further details since then.