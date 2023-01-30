A report from Kotak Institutional Equities says that the disinvestment target for the next financial year could be cut to Rs 50,000 crore
Recommended ArticlesView All
New Locker Rules — Here's why the RBI has gone overboard
Jan 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Meet Padma Shri Awardee Guru K Kalyanasundaram Pillai, the man who is keeping an ancient tradition alive
Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
This is how the new draft IT rules propose to make online gaming safe
Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
78 percent Indian workers uneasy about job security amid layoffs: Survey
Jan 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Out of the proceeds mopped up so far, more than half of them have come from India's largest IPO, where the government collected nearly Rs 21,000 crore by divesting 3.5 percent stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
Besides LIC, the government also raised Rs 3,026 crore through ONGC's Offer for Sale (OFS) and by selling a 19.55 percent stake through Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.'s IPO for Rs 471.55.
For the next financial year, the disinvestment target from the government could be raised to not lower than Rs 75,000 - Rs 80,000 crore. Although the OFS needle has not moved much post LIC and ONGC, the issue of Hindustan Zinc is awaited in the current year.
A reason why the disinvestment target can be stepped up despite missing the mark this year is the potential completion of the IDBI Bank and Shipping Corporation transactions, which have moved to the next stage after receiving Expressions of Interest (EOI).
The quantum of disinvestment will be important as the government has missed its targets set over the last four years.
|Year
|Disinvestment Target (Rs. Crore)
|Disinvestment Proceeds (Rs. Crore)
|FY22
|78,000 (Revised)
|13,530
|FY21
|1.75 lakh
|32,835
|FY20
|65,000 (Revised)
|50,298
|FY19
|80,000
|85,000
|FY18
|1 Lakh
|1,00,056.91
|FY17
|56,500
|46,246.58
Due to the continued impact of the pandemic, the government could only mop up Rs 13,531 crore as disinvestment proceeds, compared to the original target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, which was later lowered to Rs 78,000 crore.
For financial year 2020-21, the government had raised Rs 32,886 crore against a target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore.