A report from Kotak Institutional Equities says that the disinvestment target for the next financial year could be cut to Rs 50,000 crore

With multiple transactions moving to the next stage of completion, the government's disinvestment target for the next financial year will hinge on the completion of some important deals.

It is possible that the centre may miss the disinvestment target of Rs 65,000 crore for the current financial year. So far, the government has collected Rs 31,106 crore through stake sales in various companies, according to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) data.. The full-year disinvestment proceeds are likely to be lower than Rs 50,000 crore.

Out of the proceeds mopped up so far, more than half of them have come from India's largest IPO, where the government collected nearly Rs 21,000 crore by divesting 3.5 percent stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Besides LIC, the government also raised Rs 3,026 crore through ONGC's Offer for Sale (OFS) and by selling a 19.55 percent stake through Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.'s IPO for Rs 471.55.

For the next financial year, the disinvestment target from the government could be raised to not lower than Rs 75,000 - Rs 80,000 crore. Although the OFS needle has not moved much post LIC and ONGC, the issue of Hindustan Zinc is awaited in the current year.

A reason why the disinvestment target can be stepped up despite missing the mark this year is the potential completion of the IDBI Bank and Shipping Corporation transactions, which have moved to the next stage after receiving Expressions of Interest (EOI).

However, a report from Kotak Institutional Equities says that the disinvestment target for the next financial year could be cut to Rs 50,000 crore due to challenging market conditions.

Year Disinvestment Target (Rs. Crore) Disinvestment Proceeds (Rs. Crore) FY22 78,000 (Revised) 13,530 FY21 1.75 lakh 32,835 FY20 65,000 (Revised) 50,298 FY19 80,000 85,000 FY18 1 Lakh 1,00,056.91 FY17 56,500 46,246.58

Due to the continued impact of the pandemic, the government could only mop up Rs 13,531 crore as disinvestment proceeds, compared to the original target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, which was later lowered to Rs 78,000 crore.

For financial year 2020-21, the government had raised Rs 32,886 crore against a target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore.