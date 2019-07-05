Energy
Union Budget 2019: OMCs slip after FM Sitharaman's proposal of additional excise duty on petrol and diesel
Updated : July 05, 2019 02:51 PM IST
In the Budget, the government has proposed to put special additional excise duty of Rs 1 per litre and road cess of Rs 1 per litre on petrol and diesel.
The Nifty Energy index fell over 2 percent after the announcement with IOC down 3.4 percent, BPCL 3.3 percent and HPCL 0.7 percent.
