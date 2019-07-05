Union Budget 2019: OMCs slip after FM Sitharaman's proposal of additional excise duty on petrol and diesel

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) fell on Friday after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a special additional excise duty of Rs 1 per litre on petrol and diesel in the Union Budget 2019 on Friday.

In the Budget, the government has proposed to put special additional excise duty of Rs 1 per litre and road cess of Rs 1 per litre on petrol and diesel.

The Nifty Energy index fell over 2 percent after the announcement with IOC down 3.4 percent, BPCL 3.3 percent and HPCL 0.7 percent.

"Crude prices have softened from their highs. This gives me a room to review excise duty and cess on petrol and diesel. I propose to increase special additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess each by Rs 1 a litre on petrol and diesel," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

Market sentiment also remained negative after Sitharaman in her maiden Budget speech said that the government has allocated Rs 10,000 crore to the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme on April 1, 2019, for faster adoption of electric vehicles and has announced upfront incentives for electric vehicles.

The main objective of the scheme is to provide necessary charging infrastructure and incentivising easy and affordable mode of transportation for the common man, she added.

