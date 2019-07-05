Agriculture
Union Budget 2019: Fertilizer stocks under pressure as FM Sitharaman proposes 'zero-budget farming'
Updated : July 05, 2019 02:32 PM IST
Fertilizer stocks were under pressure after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the farmers need to go back to 'zero-budget farming'.
Madras Fertilisers fell the most, down 9.6 percent followed by Aries Agro which slid 6 percent and National Fertiliser which was down 5.5 percent.
During the Budget presentation Sitharaman said that ease of doing business and ease of living should apply to farmers too.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more