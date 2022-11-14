Unichem Labs shares end lower after losses widen compared to last year

By CNBCTV18.com

Unichem Laboratories also reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 18.3 crore, compared to an operating profit of Rs 6.6 crore during the same period last year.

Shares of Unichem Laboratories ended 2 percent lower on Monday after its net loss widened both year-on-year as well as on a sequential basis.

The net loss for the company widened despite reporting a 13 percent year-on-year growth in its topline to Rs 329 crore.

Net loss for the quarter stood at Rs 70.6 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 12.6 crore during the same period last year. During the June quarter, the company reported a loss of Rs 23.3 crore.

The higher loss can be attributed to a rise in total expenses for the company, which stood at Rs 326 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 249 crore last year and Rs 280 crore in the June quarter.

