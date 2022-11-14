Unichem Labs shares end lower after losses widen compared to last year

Unichem Laboratories also reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 18.3 crore, compared to an operating profit of Rs 6.6 crore during the same period last year.
Buy / Sell Unichem Labs share
Recommended ArticlesView All
FTX crash: What’s next for the struggling exchange and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried
IST6 Min(s) Read
Twitter, Meta mass layoffs: What the Indian law says about severance package, notice period and more
IST4 Min(s) Read
Should you buy or sell SAIL: A mixed tale of two brokerages
IST2 Min(s) Read
The higher loss can be attributed to a rise in total expenses for the company, which stood at Rs 326 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 249 crore last year and Rs 280 crore in the June quarter.
Unichem Laboratories also reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 18.3 crore, compared to an operating profit of Rs 6.6 crore during the same period last year.
Shares of Unichem Laboratories ended 2 percent lower at Rs 390. Shares have gained nearly 80 percent over the last 12 months.