UltraTech Cement shares: How will the cement stock react to Q4 numbers tomorrow. Buy, sell or hold?

2 Min(s) Read
UltraTech's management expects cement prices to remain stable in the near term, but benefits from input cost deflation would kick-in in the coming quarters
UltraTech Cement's March quarter results came in-line with Street estimates, with the company's consolidated EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rising 8 percent year-on-year and 42 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,320 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4FY23).
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The company's consolidated net profit dipped 36 percent to Rs 1,670 crore for the March quarter. It was Rs 2,620 crore in the same period a year ago. The firm's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 38 per equity share of Rs 10 each for fiscal FY23.
UltraTech's management expects cement prices to remain stable in the near term, but benefits from input cost deflation would kick-in in the coming quarters.