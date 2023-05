UltraTech Cement shares: How will the cement stock react to Q4 numbers tomorrow. Buy, sell or hold?

UltraTech's management expects cement prices to remain stable in the near term, but benefits from input cost deflation would kick-in in the coming quarters

UltraTech Cement's March quarter results came in-line with Street estimates, with the company's consolidated EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rising 8 percent year-on-year and 42 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,320 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4FY23).

The company's consolidated net profit dipped 36 percent to Rs 1,670 crore for the March quarter. It was Rs 2,620 crore in the same period a year ago. The firm's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 38 per equity share of Rs 10 each for fiscal FY23.