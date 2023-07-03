CNBC TV18
India's largest cement producer is at a 52-week high courtesy of a 20% jump in June quarter sales volume

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 10:54:06 AM IST (Published)

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd. rose by more than 2 percent on Monday to hit a 52-week after the company's June quarter business update, which it reported on Friday.

According to the business update by the cement maker, total consolidated sales volume for the June quarter of financial year 2024 rose by 20 percent year-on-year to 29.96 million tonnes from 24.2 million tonnes in the year-ago quarter.
However, total India sales volumes were down by 5 percent compared to 30.49 million tonnes in the March quarter of financial year 2023.
