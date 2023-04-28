English
UltraTech Cement Q4 Results: Net profit dips 36% YoY; Rs 38 per share dividend declared

By Meghna Sen  Apr 28, 2023 5:01:37 PM IST (Updated)

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday reported a 36 percent decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,670 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, as against Rs 2,620 crore in the same period a year ago. The profit is lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 1,755 crore.

The company's revenue from operations surged 18 percent to Rs 18,562 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 15,767 crore in the same period last year. It was in line with CNBC-TV18 poll's of Rs 18,585 crore.
UltraTech's operating profit, calculated as EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation surged 9 percent YoY at Rs 3,444 crore.
