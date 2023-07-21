UltraTech Cement Q1 Results: Profit rises 7% to Rs 1,690 crore, beats estimates

The Aditya Birla Group company recorded an EBITDA of Rs 3,049.3 crore, down 1.5 percent YoY, while margins came in at 17.2 percent, down 320 basis points YoY. After the announcement of the results, UltraTech shares were trading 0.11 percent higher at Rs 8,233.25 on the NSE.

Cement major UltraTech Cement on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 1,690 crore for the quarter ended June 2023 (Q1FY24), 7 percent higher than Rs 1,582 crore in the same quarter of last year. However, the bottomline managed to beat analyst expectations of Rs 1,665 crore.

UltraTech's revenue was higher in the quarter under review at Rs 17,737.10 crore as against Rs 15,163.98 crore reported in Q1 of FY23. Revenue figure also managed to beat the Street as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the figure at Rs 17,374 crore. The top line was higher by 17 percent on a YoY basis.

The Aditya Birla Group company recorded an EBITDA of Rs 3,049.3 crore, down 1.5 percent, compared to Rs 3,094 crore in the year-ago period, while margins came in at 17.2 percent, down 320 basis points YoY.

Domestic sales volume, meanwhile, registered a 20 percent growth year-on-year with capacity utilization of 89 percent. The energy cost was higher by 3 percent YoY, primarily due to currency devaluation. Additionally, there was a 6 percent rise in raw material cost, mainly driven by the higher costs of fly ash and slag

Strong guidance

UltraTech said the demand for cement across all sectors continues to remain strong, which is highly favorable for its performance. Higher infrastructure spending ahead of the general elections in 2024 is expected to further propel cement demand during this fiscal.

"The company continues to deliver strong growth quarter after quarter, achieving a 20 percent growth during the quarter. This was following up on a 23 percent growth during Q4FY23, reflecting its strong position in the domestic markets. Profit after tax also rose 9 percent for the India operations," the company said in a BSE filing.

The revenues from grey cement (domestic) came in at Rs 15,247 crore, rising 17 percent YoY, while that from white cement surged 18 percent YoY to Rs 590 crore.

The realisation in grey cement was marginally lower sequentially, while cost remained flat. This impacted the EBITDA/Mt by Rs 26.

The clinker conversion ratio improved to 1.44, which is the highest so far. UltraTech has clocked trade sales at 68 percent and rural sales comprised 65 percent of trade, growing at 24 percent.

