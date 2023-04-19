UltraTech Cement commissions 2.2 MTPA cement grinding unit in Bihar

The cement manufacturer UltraTech Cement has said that this additional capacity will help the company to service the fast-growing cement demand in the East region and will also help to increase its blended cement ratio.

India's largest cement producer, UltraTech Cement on Wednesday announced that it has commissioned 2.2 mtpa Brownfield expansion at its grinding unit at Patliputra, Bihar. With this, the units grinding capacity has increased to 4.7 mtpa.

The company’s total grey cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 129.15 mtpa.

UltraTech Cement on April 1, 2023, reported its business update for the financial year 2022-23 & quarter ended March 31, 2023, and said that its consolidated sales volume grew by 12 percent YoY to 105.7 million tonnes (mt) in FY23 against 94 mt posted in FY22. The company’s consolidated volumes increased by 22 percent QoQ and 14 percent YoY at 31.7 mt in Q4FY23. It reported a sales volume of 25.9 mt in Q3FY23 while 27.7 mt in Q4FY22.

The cement manufacturers grey cement volumes in India grew by 14 percent YoY in India at 100.1 mt against 88 mt posted last year. Its white cement volumes grew 11 percent to1.6 mt against 1.5 mt.

Shares of UltraTech Cement settled 1.04 percent lower at Rs 7,516 per share today on NSE.