By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Investec maintains 'buy' on the shares of Ultratech with a target price of Rs 7,135 while, Jefferies give a 'buy' call on the shares of Graphite India with a revised target price of Rs 530. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

Investec on Ultratech

| Investec maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Ultratech with a target price of Rs 7,135. Company is amongst our preferred large cap play, says the brokerage house.

Morgan Stanley on Avenue Supermart | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' on the shares of Avenue Supermart with a target price of Rs 4,590. Company could scale up to 1,500 stores from 294 as of Q1FY23.

Jefferies on TVS Motor | Jefferies maintains 'buy' on the shares of TVS Motor with a revised target price of Rs 1,200. EV volumes are inflecting up, TVS is the third player in electric 2-wheelers with 14 percent share.

Jefferies on Graphite Electrodes | Jefferies give a 'buy' call on the shares of Graphite India with a revised target price of Rs 530 and on HEG with a target price of Rs 1,760.