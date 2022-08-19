    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Friday's top brokerage calls: Ultratech, Avenue Supermart, TVS Motor and more

    Friday's top brokerage calls: Ultratech, Avenue Supermart, TVS Motor and more

    Friday's top brokerage calls: Ultratech, Avenue Supermart, TVS Motor and more
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Investec maintains 'buy' on the shares of Ultratech with a target price of Rs 7,135 while, Jefferies give a 'buy' call on the shares of Graphite India with a revised target price of Rs 530. Here are the top brokerage calls for the day -

    Investec on Ultratech
    | Investec maintains a 'buy' on the shares of Ultratech with a target price of Rs 7,135. Company is amongst our preferred large cap play, says the brokerage house.
    Morgan Stanley on Avenue Supermart | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' on the shares of Avenue Supermart with a target price of Rs 4,590. Company could scale up to 1,500 stores from 294 as of Q1FY23.
    Jefferies on TVS Motor | Jefferies maintains 'buy' on the shares of TVS Motor with a revised target price of Rs 1,200. EV volumes are inflecting up, TVS is the third player in electric 2-wheelers with 14 percent share.
    Jefferies on Graphite Electrodes | Jefferies give a 'buy' call on the shares of Graphite India with a revised target price of Rs 530 and on HEG with a target price of Rs 1,760.

    Tags

    Avenue SupermartBrokerage Callsbuy sell ideasGraphite ElectrodeTVS MotorUltraTech

    Previous Article

    Nikkei advances, Kospi falls as US dollar takes the lead

    Next Article

    Trade setup for Aug 19: With 18,000 in sight, more upside on the cards for the Nifty50

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng