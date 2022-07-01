Cement makers in India are preparing to produce more despite depleting profit

Shares of cement manufacturers were trading mixed on Tuesday on fear that increase in capacities by cement makers is seen worring the Street as cement companies in India are preparing to raise their production despite depleting profit. Concerns of further increase in competition and fear of consolidation in the sector has also made investors edgy.

This was after JP Morgan said that if coal prices remain high then there are chances of consensus earnings estimates being trimmed. The foreign brokerage firm has retained a ‘cautious’ stance on the sector taking into account increased capacities of cement makers from the second half of 2023.

Companies that have announced expansion of capacity Declared capex plans UltraTech Cement To increase capacity by 22.6 metric tonnes per annum with a mix of brown field and green field expansion for a capital expenditure plan of Rs 12,886 crore Shree Cement setting up a clinker and cement plant with a capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and 3 mtpa, respectively, in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh at a total cost of Rs 2,500 crore Dalmia Bharat committed to a capex of over Rs 9,000 crore to expand its manufacturing capacity over the next few years to meet the growing demand

Any sharp decline in Asian coal prices should drive the stocks higher, the brokerage firm said.

It added that seasonally, demand recovers after the monsoon season in the second half.

From valuation standpoint, expansion of multiple for large caps appears difficult, JPMorgan said.

Dalmia Bharat is top overweight as valuations are at a sharp discount to UltraTech Cement and Shree Cement.

Last week, as per Jefferies, the risk to earnings estimates, however, stems from the increase in supply that is depressing prices.

The brokerage has already said that the "hikes are not sustaining and costs remain elevated" thereby posting a downward risk on earning estimates.

Early last month, CLSA said that listed cement companies reported eight percent year-on-year (YoY) volume growth in the year ended 2022. Profitability fell 13 percent on a year-on-year basis during the year on the inability to pass on sharp cost inflation, according to the brokerage.

The cement industry is on the cusp of another round of consolidation with the Adani group taking over Holcim group companies Ambuja and ACC, and UltraTech recently announcing more capacity expansion, it said.

"Large players, which continue to gain share and have stronger balance sheets to withstand lower profitability, are better placed," according to the CLSA report dated June 6.

The all-India average price declined three percent month-on-month in May 2022, CLSA said.

It also said that multiple markets saw a declined on account of weak demand, with the smallest drop being in the western region and the largest in the central region.