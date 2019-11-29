#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO opens next week: All you need to know

Updated : November 29, 2019 01:08 PM IST

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is coming out with its Rs 750 crore initial public offering on December 2.
The bank has fixed a price band of Rs 36-37 per share for its IPO. The proposed issue will see promoter shareholding falling to 85 percent post the IPO.
The lender's gross loan book stands at Rs 12,864 crore and the deposit base at Rs 10,130 crore as of September 30, 2019.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO opens next week: All you need to know
