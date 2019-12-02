Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO fully subscribed

The initial public offering of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding itself. The IPO received bids for 13,54,65,200 shares against the total issue size of 12,39,58,333 shares, translating into a subscription of 1.09 times till 1500 hrs.

The initial public offering (IPO) is up to Rs 750 crore. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank mopped up Rs 303.75 crore from anchor investors, according to a company statement.

The Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, CX Partners Fund, Aberdeen, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs India, ICICI Prudential participated in the anchor investor bidding.