Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd settled 1.38 percent higher at Rs 511.95 per piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s trade after the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share.

The company said that its board of directors at the meeting held on Wednesday, August 23, considered and gave approval to the interim dividend.

The board approved the interim dividend is of Rs 3.5 per share at a value of Rs 10 per piece, aggregating to 35 percent. The financial services provider’s Board has set the record date for the said dividend as Friday, September 1, 2023.

“The Board Meeting commenced at 2:30 PM and the above proposal of interim dividend was approved at 2:45 PM,” stated Ujjivan Financial Services in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Over the last three months, the financial services stock has jumped 54.46 percent, and has increased sharply by 84.75 percent so far this year, which means on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

For the quarter ended on June 30, 2023, Ujjivan Financial Services reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 219.92 crore, dropping 10.65 percent on a year-on-year basis from Rs 246.13 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its net sales grew 36.66 percent to Rs 1,375.05 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 1,006.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.