CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsUjjivan Financial Services shares end higher as board approves interim dividend

Ujjivan Financial Services shares end higher as board approves interim dividend

The company said that its board of directors at the meeting held on Wednesday, August 23, considered and gave approval to the interim dividend. The record date for the same has been fixed on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 23, 2023 5:19:37 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Ujjivan Financial Services shares end higher as board approves interim dividend

Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd settled 1.38 percent higher at Rs 511.95 per piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s trade after the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share.

Share Market Live

The company said that its board of directors at the meeting held on Wednesday, August 23, considered and gave approval to the interim dividend.


The board approved the interim dividend is of Rs 3.5 per share at a value of Rs 10 per piece, aggregating to 35 percent. The financial services provider’s Board has set the record date for the said dividend as Friday, September 1, 2023.

“The Board Meeting commenced at 2:30 PM and the above proposal of interim dividend was approved at 2:45 PM,” stated Ujjivan Financial Services in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Over the last three months, the financial services stock has jumped 54.46 percent, and has increased sharply by 84.75 percent so far this year, which means on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

For the quarter ended on June 30, 2023, Ujjivan Financial Services reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 219.92 crore, dropping 10.65 percent on a year-on-year basis from Rs 246.13 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its net sales grew 36.66 percent to Rs 1,375.05 crore in the quarter under review compared to Rs 1,006.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Further, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 946.27 crore in the June quarter gained by 29.45 percent on a YoY basis.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Ujjivan Financial ServicesUjjivan Financial Services share price

Recommended Articles

View All
Market valuations are a challenge currently, says UTI AMC's Vetri Subramaniam

Market valuations are a challenge currently, says UTI AMC's Vetri Subramaniam

Aug 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Market at close | Midcap Index reaches a news all time high — Hindalco, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank top gainers on Nifty 50

Market at close | Midcap Index reaches a news all time high — Hindalco, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank top gainers on Nifty 50

Aug 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Reliance Retail Major Development: Qatar Investment Authority to invest Rs 8,278 crore for 0.99% stake

Reliance Retail Major Development: Qatar Investment Authority to invest Rs 8,278 crore for 0.99% stake

Aug 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X