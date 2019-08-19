Market
Ujjivan Financial files prospectus for small finance bank IPO, stock plunges 8%
Updated : August 19, 2019 09:57 AM IST
Ujjivan Financial Services fell nearly 8 percent after the company filed a draft red herring prospectus with Sebi for the listing of its subsidiary, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (USFB).
USFB plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) at a face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating up to Rs 1,200 crore.
