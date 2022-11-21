English
market News

UCO Bank ends at a 20% upper circuit, 52-week high after multiple large trades

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

In the past one week the stock has gained 27.36 percent while in the past one-month period it has increased 52.91 percent.

Shares of the public-sector lender UCO Bank ended at a 20 percent upper circuit on Monday. Shares also ended at a 52-week high of Rs 18.90, comfortably outperforming the broader market which ended significantly lower.
The stock rallied amid a series of block deals during the session. Nearly 62 lakh equity shares of the PSU bank exchanged hands in three large deals at noon, while another 41 lakh shares were exchanged around 3:15 pm.
Shares were also the top gainer on the PSU Bank index.
In the past week, the stock has gained 27.36 percent while it has risen over 50 percent during the last month.
In the quarter that ended in September 2022, UCO Bank posted a 141.05 percent jump in net profit to Rs 505 crore, compared to Rs 204.4 crore in the year-ago period.
Gross NPA also improved to 6.58 percent from 7.42 percent during the June quarter.
