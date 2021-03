Brokerage firm UBS has rated Godrej Properties a 'sell', and trimmed the company's earnings per share estimates between FY2021 and FY2023 by 9 percent following the increase in equity capital. UBS has set a price target of Rs 905 for the stock.

The brokerage note also states that expected revenue/profit recognition from new projects will be reflected only after FY25.

Last week, Godrej Properties raised Rs 3,750 crore through a sale of shares to institutional investors to expand its business and support future growth. The capital raising was done through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, and Godrej Properties said this was the largest QIP by a real estate firm in India.