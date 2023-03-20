UBS-Credit Suisse impact | Matt Orton reckons it's time to stay defensive in the market and not catch a 'falling knife'

UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses in a deal backed by a massive Swiss guarantee and expected to close by the end of 2023.

Soon after this announcement late on Sunday, the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and other major central banks came out with statements to reassure markets that have been walloped by a banking crisis that started with the collapse of two regional US banks earlier this month.

While a Fed meeting is not uncommon, this one comes on the back of immense turmoil within the US banking system. The collapse of two regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank may just prompt the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to slow down on the pace of rate hikes, even as macro data suggests otherwise.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Matt Orton, Chief Market Strategist at Raymond James Investment said there is no reason to chase the market in either direction as it is best to remain defensive.

He said, “A lot of what has been going on in the markets and behind the scenes, the best message that I can give is, there is no reason to chase the market in either direction. There are a lot of unknowns and uncertainties out there. This banking, liquidity crisis is caused by the crisis of confidence and uncertainty. So, the best thing that we can do is remain defensive and let the market come to you.”

“This is not the time to be trying to catch falling knives. It's not the time to be trying to bottom fish, we really need to let the news settle and digest it. And eventually, at some point, there's going to be a lot of good quality names that have been thrown out with the bathwater, but we are not there yet,” he added.

Orton also said that the market is unlikely to stabilise until after the Fed meeting. Many investors are eagerly awaiting the meeting in the hope of gaining insights into the Fed's monetary policy and its impact on the market. Until then, it is advisable to proceed with caution.

Talking about India, he said that India looks more appealing to investors than other markets. He also said that the Indian market has not been this cheap since 2020, presenting an opportunity for investors to enter the market at a reasonable valuation.

(Text input from Reuters)

