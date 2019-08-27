Tyre stocks on a roll, rise over 10% this month over low raw material cost, steady replacement market
Updated : August 27, 2019 04:18 PM IST
Since August 5, the stock prices of CEAT, Apollo Tyres and MRF have surged 11.45 percent, 13.19 percent and 10.17 percent respectively.
According to Cogencies data, prices of natural rubber in key markets of Kerala hit a three-month low.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more