Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Auto

Tyre stocks on a roll, rise over 10% this month over low raw material cost, steady replacement market

Updated : August 27, 2019 04:18 PM IST

Since August 5, the stock prices of CEAT, Apollo Tyres and MRF have surged 11.45 percent, 13.19 percent and 10.17 percent respectively.
According to Cogencies data, prices of natural rubber in key markets of Kerala hit a three-month low.
Tyre stocks on a roll, rise over 10% this month over low raw material cost, steady replacement market
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Multi-bagger rally! This stock turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 97 lakh in 10 years

Multi-bagger rally! This stock turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 97 lakh in 10 years

India likely to report weakest Q1 GDP growth in five years

India likely to report weakest Q1 GDP growth in five years

RBI Board okays transfer of record high Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

RBI Board okays transfer of record high Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV