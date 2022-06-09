Homemarket news

Rate hike could hit entry-level two-wheelers harder than passenger cars: Goldman Sachs

Automobile stocks: Goldman Sachs is of the opinion that volume growth in the passenger vehicle segment will be relatively more stable than that of two-wheelers in the rest of the current financial year. Shares of Maruti Suzuki were up 0.6 percent whereas those of Hero MotoCorp were down 0.2 percent. TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto's stock gained 1.2 percent today.

Weak demand recovery for the two-wheeler segment continues as Goldman Sachs sees volume growth in passenger vehicles to be relatively more stable than in two-wheelers for the rest of the year ending March 2023.
The brokerage believes that volumes of entry-level two-wheelers are more vulnerable to interest rate changes than passenger cars.
This comes after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) unanimous decision on Wednesday to hike the repo rate — the key rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks — by 50 basis points to 4.9 percent.
The MPC also decided to remain focused on withdrawing its 'accommodative' stance to ensure inflation stays within target levels while supporting growth.
The latest RBI action comes at a time when central banks around the globe are faced with the challenging task of taming inflation without hurting the pace of economic growth.
Here's the rating and target price for automobile companies by Goldman Sachs:
Company nameRatingTarget Price
1Maruti Suzuki IndiaBuy9,200
2Hero MotoCorpSell2,080
3TVS Motor CompanyNeutral660
4Bajaj AutoBuy4,250
Shares of Maruti Suzuki were up 0.6 percent whereas those of Hero MotoCorp were down 0.2 percent. TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto's stock gained 1.2 percent today.
Earlier this week, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said that though the reduction in fuel prices will tame inflation and boost vehicle sales, the increase in third-party insurance premiums will "act as a deterrent for two-wheeler customers to come forward and conclude their purchase decision."
In passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki held its 42 percent market share followed by Hyundai Motors with 14.6 percent, down from 18.7 percent, and Tata Motors with a share of 13.4 percent, a rise from 11 percent in May 2021.
